ari Syah (AARON AZIZ) and Nurizza (NUR FAZURA) are a married couple living in urban Kuala Lumpur. On the surface, they are an item and in their careers, unshakable by any outside forces… but unknown to everyone, there lies an emptiness in their relationship that is only filled by their 6-year-old child, Nurzara. Conflicts arise when their daughter is kidnapped, thrusting the couple to confront their issues and secrets head on. Can they save her and keep their family together psychologically and physically? Directed by AHMAD IDHAM AHMAD NADZRI; also starring MIA SARA, KHIR RAHMAN, EIZLAN YUSOF and LUNA MAYA.