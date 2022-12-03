Not Available

Temo is in debts, just like majority of Georgian population, he has lost everything and now he’s sheltered by his girlfriend who lives in a tiny shack, together with her mother. Temo tries different things to get out of the situation, but his attempts are naïve and futile, be it discovering of constant energy or farming frogs for selling on the internet. Social complications are putting more and more weight on Temo’s back, because of this Temo is forced to take a criminal way to solve his problems.