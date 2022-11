Not Available

A young boy (Ethan) wakes up to a terrible thunderstorm and runs to his parents room in fear. Ethan finds them in the middle of a tumultuous fight and runs out of the house and into the brewing storm. As he sits hiding and crying, something at the forest edge catches his eye. A giant pulsating light spews from the forest edge and Ethan begins following the light as it leads him deeper and deeper into the forest.