Eddie Martinez is a dancer for Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. In 2009 Pina returned to Chile for her last residency before her passing that June. Eddie and I have continued our friendship ever since bonded by our love for Pina. In 2016, we collaborated on a short dance film. I told Eddie how I wanted to dance with the camera while he moved in the waters of Castle Island, MA. The film was shown as a 16mm projected loop for an expanded cinema event at the Boston Waterworks Museum. After that event I digitized the work print projected that night and created Temple Island, an ode to the body as our motor and our temple.