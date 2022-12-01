Temporarily Exiled

Not Available

The story is about a community of Armenians, refugees from the Soviet Union during the Baku pogroms, living in a deep American province. Baku life, Armenian blood, Soviet mentality, and American emigration mixed in an incredible tragicomic proportion. All were "Events" - so they call the war in Nagorno-Karabakh (the word itself is taboo). Everyone had to run "in their pajamas". The Armenian cemetery in Baku was paved over. They were kicked out of the city in 1988. For two years, they were rolling around the country. They didn't let me out of the Union... The Union collapsed. Accepted By America. They have been living in the US for 30 years, everything is fine, they have adapted to their new life (financially). But my thoughts remained in the USSR. "I can only return to the USSR," says the film's hero Eric. Every year in October they brew hash, it is a Holy tradition and a terrible swill, women are not allowed on hash.