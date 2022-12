Not Available

Lung (Nick Cheung), a hardworking property agent, is facing a serious situation in life. His girlfriend won`t marry him unless he can buy her a 1000-sq ft. apartment in one year’s time; whilst Charlotte (Sammi Cheng) desperately needs a place to stay after her divorce. Along with Lung’s intern Very (Oho), a mainland richling, they become co-owners of the office girl Hak’s (Angelababy) small flat that was left to Hak by her estranged mother.