The dream of making it big as an actress is still alive for Jeanette (Lisa Kotin), a woman who's worked at a temp job for 14 years, using it as nothing more than a means to make a living while she hones her résumé and fixes her head shots. She's sure she'll be famous someday, but her husband, who once longed to be a rock star, has finally grown up. Now, he wants to settle down and have kids, but she's just not ready.