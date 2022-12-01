Not Available

Temporary Solution for the Permanent Problems: #1

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Temporary Solution for the Permanent Problems is an installation piece that includes three video monitors, one large projection and a couple of installation props. The videos focus on the engagement of her choreography in a factory-like way by giving a sense of extreme anxiety or uncomfortableness. In #1, the artist being wrapped by another performer in a manufactured plastic wrap, then being left alone on the floor in a bleak space. The audience may accepts her work in a visceral way, but the theme of the work is about the vulnerability of the body.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images