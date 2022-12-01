Temporary Solution for the Permanent Problems: #1

Not Available

Temporary Solution for the Permanent Problems is an installation piece that includes three video monitors, one large projection and a couple of installation props. The videos focus on the engagement of her choreography in a factory-like way by giving a sense of extreme anxiety or uncomfortableness. In #1, the artist being wrapped by another performer in a manufactured plastic wrap, then being left alone on the floor in a bleak space. The audience may accepts her work in a visceral way, but the theme of the work is about the vulnerability of the body.