Temps de mètre

Either the meter: unit of measure. Either the frame: space time unit within the film strip. Either 24fps: speed unit of the apparatus. Either the screen: canvas without retina, the meter at it’s square. Either the projection: the meter taken to its cube. The sum total of these units produces its meaning. Abstract value or short essay on communication, the meter dictates, tires us by its arrogance, its relentlessness. The tacit agreement is what is at stake in this film whose screening at the limit is superfluous. In this sense it also questions the measure of the maitre.