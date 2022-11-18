Temptation Island

Not Available

Dina (Dina Bonnevie), Suzanne (Jennifer Cortez), Bambi (Bambi Arambulo) and Azenith (Azenith Briones) join the famed Miss Manila Sunshine contest, which brought them together on a yacht cruise as part of the pageants semi-finals. By some freak accident, the boat caught fire and the four ladies, together with Suzannes maid Maria (Deborah Sun), the gay pageant organizer Joshua and three good-looking hunks manage to escape. They get marooned on a deserted island where several mishaps and misadventures follow their every move as they desperately try to survive.