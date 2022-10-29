Not Available

Temptation of a Monk

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Long Shong International Co. Ltd.

Near the beginning of the Tang dynasty, in 7th century China, General Shi Yan-sheng is tricked into leaving the crown prince unguarded. The crown prince is murdered by one of his brothers who then becomes emperor. Shi retreats to a monastery, perhaps to hide, perhaps to plan a coup. When his loyal troops as well as the princess he desires are slain, he seeks refuge in a remote, abandoned monastery where an aged abbot schools him with practical, earthy teachings. The emperor's forces pursue Shi: first a woman, then a general seek to overpower him with lust and might. Over the course of the film, the reds of battle give way to blues of meditation.

Cast

Hsing-kuo WuGeneral Shi Yan-sheng / Jing-yi
Zhang FengyiGeneral Huo Da
Lisa LuShi's Mother
Teddy Robin KwanSoldier
Joan ChenPrincess Hong-e - Scarlet / Qing-shou - Violet

