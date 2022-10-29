Temptation of a Monk

Near the beginning of the Tang dynasty, in 7th century China, General Shi Yan-sheng is tricked into leaving the crown prince unguarded. The crown prince is murdered by one of his brothers who then becomes emperor. Shi retreats to a monastery, perhaps to hide, perhaps to plan a coup. When his loyal troops as well as the princess he desires are slain, he seeks refuge in a remote, abandoned monastery where an aged abbot schools him with practical, earthy teachings. The emperor's forces pursue Shi: first a woman, then a general seek to overpower him with lust and might. Over the course of the film, the reds of battle give way to blues of meditation.
|Hsing-kuo Wu
|General Shi Yan-sheng / Jing-yi
|Zhang Fengyi
|General Huo Da
|Lisa Lu
|Shi's Mother
|Teddy Robin Kwan
|Soldier
|Joan Chen
|Princess Hong-e - Scarlet / Qing-shou - Violet
