Temptation of Eve: Angel

Not Available

Returning from a steamy excursion with her lover, Hee Ra finds her husband dead in her bedroom. Although Hee Ra has a solid alibi, detective Min Ho’s intuition points to the wife as the murderer. In search of evidence, the detective begins to observe her daily routine, but gradually he is spellbound by her irresistible charm. Then another suspect appears, someone from Hee Ra’s past, whom Min Ho believes to be the culprit. Seeing the closure of the murder case, Min Ho and Hee Ra become closer than ever. But past secrets reveal themselves, taking Min Ho to the point of no return…