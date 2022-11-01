Temptation of Eve: Good Wife

Not Available

Film director Jin Young walks out the door after presenting a screenplay that he hopes will be turned into a film. On his way to the parking lot, he meets an attractive woman named In Ae and spends the night with her. Next day, he receives a phone call from Sang Ho, a producer whom he has not heard from for the last three years. Jin Young meets the producer, who's now confined to a wheelchair after a hit-and-run incident. Distraught by his wife's infidelity, Sang Ho asks Jin Young to shadow her, cathing her affairs on camera. Shockingly, the wife turns out to be In Ae, and Jin Young now faces a dilemma...