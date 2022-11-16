Temptation of Eve: Her Own Art

Not Available

A popular surgeon with a bright future and women falling at his feet, Ji Hoon is at the top of the world. Although married, he fantasizes of a woman with a butterfly tattooed on her pelvis - a vision from his reccurring dreams. During a business trip, he meets an attractive woman named Hae Young, who coldly refuses his advances. Not accustomed to such rejection, Ji Hoon smiles as he heads back home. A few days later, he receives an unexpected call from Hae Young, and begins a risky affair. But soon afterwards, his wife receives a mysterious package containing incriminating photos of her husband…