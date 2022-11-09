Not Available

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, "Tempting Fate" follows the story of mother-of-two Gabby whose picture-perfect marriage to Elliott is jeopardized when she meets Matt, a handsome younger man who seemingly ignites a fire and desire within her. What begins as a business opportunity soon develops into an emotional affair leading Gabby to eventually succumb to Matt's unrelenting attraction and attention, never foreseeing the life-changing consequences that lie ahead.