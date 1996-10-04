Set in the decadent 1920s, Temptress Moon tells the very complicated story of a wealthy family living on the outskirts of Shanghai. Their youngest daughter, Ruyi, is brought up as a servant to her opium-addicted father and brother. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law Zhongliang has a successful, if illegal, career seducing and blackmailing married women in the city. When he comes to Ruyi's home the two fall in love, and trouble ensues.
|Gong Li
|Pang Ruyi
|He Saifei
|Yu Xiuyi (Zhongliang's Sister)
|Chang Shih
|Li Niangjiu
|Liankun Lin
|Pang An
|Hsiang Ting Ko
|Elder Qi
|Yin Tse
|Boss (as Xian Xie)
