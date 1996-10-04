1996

Temptress Moon

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 4th, 1996

Studio

Shanghai Film Studios

Set in the decadent 1920s, Temptress Moon tells the very complicated story of a wealthy family living on the outskirts of Shanghai. Their youngest daughter, Ruyi, is brought up as a servant to her opium-addicted father and brother. Meanwhile, her brother-in-law Zhongliang has a successful, if illegal, career seducing and blackmailing married women in the city. When he comes to Ruyi's home the two fall in love, and trouble ensues.

Cast

Gong LiPang Ruyi
He SaifeiYu Xiuyi (Zhongliang's Sister)
Chang ShihLi Niangjiu
Liankun LinPang An
Hsiang Ting KoElder Qi
Yin TseBoss (as Xian Xie)

