A couple earning ten pearls by the sea by accident. When the warlord, who lives nearby and did all the bad things, learned the news, he tried his best to obtain these pearls. In a hurry, the wife had to swallow the pearl into her belly, but she gave birth to ten babies that night, and these babies grew up overnight. Each of their ten brothers has a specific function, but will fail after contact with lime. Under their unity, they can finally defeat the warlord and lead a happy life.