Two people in an impassioned embrace on an ocean pier as Harvey and the Moonglows start singing “The Ten Commandments of Love”. “In the autumn of 1979 I was looking through a stack of old film stills in a secondhand record shop. I found a still from King Creole and decided that I would make a film from it. I had 10 new prints made from the still and hand tinted all of them. I seem to recall that at the time the image of 1950’s love on the waterfront was irresistible, although with hindsight the film looks like an exercise in formalism” (Cordelia Swann)