Dick Van Buren, a wealthy young man with a penchant for breaking traffic laws, is arrested for speeding and sentenced to 10 days in jail. He is given the option to work out his sentence and becomes a lifeguard at a public beach, where he rescues a mysterious woman from several perils. The woman, with whom he begins a romance, turns out to be a famous film actress caught up in the frenetic antics of a publicity campaign.