Ten Dollars or Ten Days

Not Available

In part because of a bad night of sleep, a soda clerk at a department store is having a bad day at work, which negatively affects his relationship with a pretty cashier, to who he is attracted, and a ribbon clerk, who is also attracted to the cashier. The next morning, the cashier is charged with a robbery that occurred overnight at the store. However, circumstantial evidence points to the soda clerk having committed both the $10,000 robbery and the assumed murder of the store's nightwatchman, who is missing. The soda clerk is charged and imprisoned, with the cashier being released. Certain parties come into possession of important evidence both about the robbery and the nightwatchman's disappearance. They need to get this evidence to the proper authorities for justice to be served, which ends up not being the easiest of tasks for anyone involved.