Not Available

Ten for Grandpa

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    David Karr, husband, father, White House press reporter, film producer, powerful millionaire, defense contractor, Corporate CEO, renaissance businessman. . . Soviet agent? A fast paced, introspective look at the enigmatic life of a most influential ancestor. Taking a clear-eyed, comedic look at the life of this complex character and the events surrounding his untimely demise, the film reaches to understand the forces that push an individual to immerse himself in a nefarious web of danger and infamy.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images