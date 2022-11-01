Ten for Grandpa

Not Available

David Karr, husband, father, White House press reporter, film producer, powerful millionaire, defense contractor, Corporate CEO, renaissance businessman. . . Soviet agent? A fast paced, introspective look at the enigmatic life of a most influential ancestor. Taking a clear-eyed, comedic look at the life of this complex character and the events surrounding his untimely demise, the film reaches to understand the forces that push an individual to immerse himself in a nefarious web of danger and infamy.