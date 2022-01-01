Not Available

T H I R is taken from "Ten Hundred Inch Radii" an intermedia performance of film and music (1972-1975). Filmed with a Beaulieu 16 mm around Keene Valley, New York in the Adirondak Mountains in 1971-1972. T H I R original soundtrack recorded in 1972. T H I R new soundtrack "One Large Rose" (T H I R edit 2015) recorded in 2008. Recorded in Christianskirsche (Hamburg, Deutschland), May 16 and 18, 2008. Final mix at Experimental Intermedia October 13, 2008. One Large Rose edited at Experimental Intermedia, February 1, 2015.