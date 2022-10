Not Available

10 Meter Tower is a short film study that takes place in a swimming pool with 6 cameras aimed at the tallest diving tower. All focus is on the 43 voluntary persons all between 9 and 78 years old. They have one thing in common, is is first time in their lives are climbing up to the edge of the platform to make the decision whether to jump or not. The situation is a dilemma. To weigh the instinctive fear in taking the jump, to the humiliation of having to climb down.