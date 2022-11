Not Available

Mother Marit feels that her son’s primary school does not allow him enough room for his male energy. During the parent-teacher meeting, she seeks recourse. Miss Yvonne tries to keep up a professional attitude, but after the umpteenth reproach she can no longer restrain her pent-up frustration. The exasperation of a teacher who has had to endure countless changes through the years is embodied with explosive rage by Yvonne, in this brutal comedy with finger paint.