2015

Ten Thousand Saints

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 2015

Studio

Archer Gray Productions

A sweeping multigenerational story set against the backdrop of the raw, roaring New York City of the late 1980s; adoption, teen pregnancy, drugs, hardcore punk rock, the unbridled optimism and reckless stupidity of the young—and old—are all major elements in this heart-aching tale of the son of diehard hippies and his strange odyssey through the extremes of late 20th century youth culture.

Cast

Ethan HawkeLes Horn
Asa ButterfieldJude Keffy-Horn
Hailee SteinfeldEliza Urbanski
Emile HirschJohnny
Emily MortimerDiane Urbanski
Julianne NicholsonHarriet

View Full Cast >

Images