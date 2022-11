Not Available

Travel to The California Coastline with Bill and Tom as they surf from town to town having fun and making friends. Watch. bill hang-5 at perfect Malibu while eating a ham and cheese sandwich; see Tom ruin an old-style longboard in triple overhead surf; take a look at Harold Walker; hook up with Joel Tudor as the threesome do what was said to be impossible: longboard the Mexican Pipeline; and travel to remote right point in Mexico where Bill scores and Tom gets furious.