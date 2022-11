Not Available

Capturing the renaissance of longboarding over a decade of competition, this compilation combines classic historical footage with the modern stylings of world champions Rusty Keaulana, Dino Miranda, Bonga Perkins and Joel Tudor, as well as top performers Josh Baxter, Kevin Connelly, Darren Ledingham and Lance Ho'okano. Action includes free surfing at Makaha and Queens and epic California sessions from Cardiff to Santa Cruz.