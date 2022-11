Not Available

With all the powers of face-melting at their disposal, the rocking force of Tenacious D has gone down a storm at BlizzCon 2010. With tasty riffs, shredding solos and 15 buckets of rock-sweat, Jack Black and the “Rage Kage” Kyle Gass managed to tear of the roof of the Anaheim Convention Center which housed this 2010’s BlizzCon.