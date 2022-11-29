Tenacious D: Rock In Rio 2019

Not Available

“The Greatest Band on Earth,” Tenacious D will be on September 28th at Rock City World Stage. Versatile musicians, Jack Black and Kyle Gass are also actors. In 2006, they released their first feature film, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. Shortly thereafter, “Rize of the Fenix” took Grammy for Best Comedy Album. From Los Angeles, the duo, formed in 1994, even recorded a series for HBO in 1999. Two years later, they released their maiden album, Tenacious D, certified platinum. The metal will strike you down in Rock City.