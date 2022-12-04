Tenchi Muyou!: Galaxy Police Mihoshi Space Adventure

Not Available

"Mihoshi's Special," narrated by the title character, is a side story about Mihoshi's life as a Galaxy Police Officer. Mihoshi introduces her partner, Kiyone-an up-and-coming officer who believes that having Mihoshi as her partner could be the end of her career-and explains how they solved the case of the Missing Super Energy. Other characters from the Tenchi Muyo series return and have alternate roles in the special. While the storyline parodies various anime works, Mihoshi's Special explores Mihoshi's past and provides a glimpse at her probable future.