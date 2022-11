Not Available

Tender is the Sight is set in the tiny village of Nadia, where the visually impaired protagonist Hassibullah lives and marks space through sound. This film shows the sightless world of Hassibullah, his every day endurances and his sonic interpretations of space, day, time, seasons and the physical motion of everyday touchable world. It is about this extraordinary boy who lives in the company of myriad sounds and its scrapes every minute.