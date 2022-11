Not Available

I do believe I have stumbled upon the very first exploitation picture ever made; and no it wasn't by David Friedman or Kroger Babb or K. Gordon Murray or anyone like that. Thomas Edison, the pioneer of moving pictures themselves, also gave us the first exploitation movie! Running a scant 2 mins 2 secs the movie offers us a look inside what is supposed to be a brothel in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.