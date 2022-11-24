Not Available

On the last day for the residents to vacate a high-rise apartment before its demolishment, a young girl, Iris, and her mother are moving out. On a tight deadline, her boyfriend and his friend are also present to help. Iris inevitably gets distracted exploring the vacant spaces of her neighbours, relishing the moment. As they pull away in the rental truck for the last time, Iris sits in the back with her boyfriend, surrounded by her furniture. She allows a small ray of light to penetrate the darkness of the truck. The images of the outside world appear on the interior of the truck; they watch the inverted building before it eventually disappears forever.