You don't play with crocodiles. Two people on a stroll at the end of an night, at the end of the Berlin myth of Prenzlauer Berg: they are sexy, they are young, they are forlorn. It could be a wild summer. There will be two happy days in Berlin. The movie tells the tale of a place, the tale of a love, the tale of longing for a new beginning. More than an extraordinary independent movie, a universal big-city novel which could, without that affectionate local color, take place in every metropolis. Exodus or exitus: 'Tenerife EXIT' plays between and with them both.