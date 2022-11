Not Available

The new Leonardo Gonçalves’s DVD is sophisticated, inspirational and with much unction. Princípio is the first Leonardo Gonçalves’s DVD recorded live, in São Paulo. Leonardo presents in this work a setlist consisting of songs from their four albums career, plus unreleased songs and an amazing production, which had only 4 musicians in the show. The work includes appearances by his wife Daniela Araujo and musician Eduardo Tambasco.