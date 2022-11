Not Available

Bumbling parking valets Nong (Choosak Iamsuk) and Teng (Pongsak Pongsuwan) are assigned by their gangster boss (Phairoj Jaising) to deliver a valuable Chinese statuette to another gangster boss Hia See (Andy Khemphimook). During the journey, they decide to take a side trip and what should have been a simple job turns into a major fiasco with a police chase led by Lt. Namtarn (Jirada Yohara).