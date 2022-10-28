Teng's Angel

Not Available

Klauy is a bumbling likay performer in the countryside. One day while watching TV he sees a beautiful model Fah having an interview with a tv host and he instantly falls in love with her. Klauy is obsessed with Fah's beauty and will dream of her non-stop no matter where he goes. Knowing that it is impossible not only to chase or even meet her since he is only an ordinary person he approaches Angel Koe for help. They eventually meet through Angel Koe's plan but will Fah likes Klauy in the end?