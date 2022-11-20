Tengo una casa

Not Available

Nico is a guitarist who , after eleven years playing from town to town , is expelled from the orchestra unable to suppress the power within. Only in the road Nico meets Ferrari, a young man traveling with his girlfriend but has also left alone, and that will run from the police in a dilapidated 1500 . Their meeting is not exactly cordial , but Nico does not want to keep walking and Ferrari needs someone to push the vehicle . So they decide to stay together , but the journey is interrupted when they steal the car. Lost in the night, Nico and Ferrari 1500 found in a small wooden house in the woods , owned by " The Hot Rod " . The Hot Rod, well known for his radio listeners, is a man of integrity , who has not left gobble by commercial radio circuits formula .