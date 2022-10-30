1955

Tennessee's Partner

  • Western
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 1955

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

A tough, womanizing high-stakes gambler known only as Tennessee has an uneasy relationship with Duchess, madam of a thinly-disguised bordello, and no other friends at all. But he's saved from murder by a lonesome cowpoke ('My friends call me Cowpoke'), in town to meet his fiancée Goldie on the steamboat. When she arrives, there's a mysterious undercurrent between Goldie and Tennessee, whose newfound friendship with Cowpoke is destined to be severely tried...

Cast

Ronald ReaganCowpoke
Rhonda FlemingElizabeth 'Duchess' Farnham
Coleen GrayGoldie Slater
Anthony CarusoTurner (as Tony Caruso)
Morris AnkrumJudge Parker
Leo GordonThe Sheriff

