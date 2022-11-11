Tennis Buddies

Not Available

A triumph of human spirit, a rendition of guts and blood, a tale of good Samaritans of Faridabad, story of a small town girl winning against odds, both personal and external. Tale of a girl tennis player who dares to liberate herself from the chains of her tennis obsessed Coach cum father , only to get trapped in the male dominated society of Haryana.Victim of her father's long standing animosity with the antagonist she emerges unscathed , accomplishing her stated goal of fetching redemption for her father. A father daughter relationship in midst of a savage gender disparity and depicted among the settings of the glorious game of tennis.