Tenshi no Iru Toshokan

Sakura, who just graduated from a university, begins to work at a library in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture. She is flustered with her new job and unfamiliar environment. One day, an elderly woman named Reiko visits the library and shows Sakura an old photo of a man and a woman. Sakura takes her to the place where the photo was taken. Reiko sometimes brings other photos and Sakura takes her to the place where the photos were taken. While doing this, Sakura learns about the history and culture of Katsuragi. She also talks with the residents and grows as a person.