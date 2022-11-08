Tentang Cinta

Not Available

Ray is everything for Sheren. When Ray was diagnosed with brain cancer, Sheren remained faithful to accompany him. Even Sheren insists on getting engaged to Ray. When Ray died, Sheren just lost her half-soul and his soul. Ray's departure made Sheren change. Sheren also took off leaving the hustle and bustle of the city, leaving home and his friends.In new place, Sheren meets Evan who has a very different nature with Ray. The patient, patient and merciful Ray, of course, can not be compared with a cynical roar like Evan. Early quarrels make Sheren and Evan hostile.