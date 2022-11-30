Not Available

The Chaos Theory is simply a theory coined by Edward Lorenz. In this theory, the idea that one seemingly insignificant element of anything can and will have an effect on everything, whether directly or not. In this, there lies the Butterfly Effect. This effect grants the power to cause a hurricane in China to a butterfly flapping its wings in New Mexico. While not immediate, it will happen. In Tentative Procedure, I put this to the test, with every millisecond of film having meaning. Though you may think you see some imagery for single frames at a time, it is the imagery and inaudible bits that exist for only fractions of frames which weigh the heaviest with the mind. What you see and hear, every single day will change every single moment following that stimulus.