Teo the Redhead

The depth of bonding between young Santiago (Juan Diego Botto) and his dying grandfather, as well as his grandfather's foreman Teo, underlies this interesting drama. After Santiago and his family arrive at his grandfather's farm, the elderly gentleman dies but not before telling his grandson a secret. On the one hand, Santiago is the heir to his grandfather's farm, and on the other, he may just have a special relationship to Teo (Alvaro de Luna), his grandfather's foreman. The little boy has a few playmates in his cousins who live on the farm with their parents, and he follows his idol Teo around with a child's admiration for his strength and unique personality. But when tragedy steps into the picture, Santiago's faith in Teo is put to the test.