Teppanyaki

Mr. Wong is a middleage chief chef in Tepanyaki Restaurant. He was brought to Hong Kong and brought up by his old grandfather. He was trainee in the kitchen of the restaurant's washing dishes. But the boss's daughter showed special favour on him and later they got married. Because of Michael's humble background. Mrs. Wong always bully him as she thinks that her husband counts entirely on her rich family. One day, Mr. Wong's dream girl, Sissy, really turns up in. Mr. Wong tries every way to date her and chase after her. Mr. Wong invites her for a tour in the Paradise Island, but end up that the whole family goes altogether. Back to Hong Kong, Michael finds out one day his grandfather is sent to hospital, Mr. Wong decides to take his grandfather with him and leaves his wife...