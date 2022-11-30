Tequila Sunrise

Not Available

A female killer, CO CO (played by Wen Bixia), looks as charming and charming as ever. Her partner is God (played by Zheng Haonan) and Xiaosi. After doing a ticket sale, the three fled to another city. The master is obsessed with drugs and the unintentional battle, the young and vigorously quarreled with the god, and then mixed with the local underworld, and was used by the other party to kill the god. Coco has always wanted to get rid of the assassin's wandering and empty life. He wanted to live a plain life and get to know a handsome and innocent college student Nianzu. The two fell in love, but they were eventually hunted down by the underworld group. Later, with the help of Xiaosi, the enemy was eliminated and Nianzu left.