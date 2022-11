Not Available

When ad agency executive Pooja (Kirti Reddy) attends a wedding and meets lovable but broke Kabir (Abhishek Bachchan), it's love at first sight -- but only for Kabir. Pooja heads back to her fast-track life and gets in dutch with the head honcho for prolonging her vacation. To save her job, a co-worker explains Pooja's delay with a phony story about her engagement to Kabir, and all's well till she meets her dream man: the boss' son (Sanjay Suri).