Tera Karam Mera Dharam

It is a story of a Karodimal. Who is harassing innocent people by giving loans? he keeps his eyes on young girls and one of his victims is Poornima who is a teacher. It is a story of Balraj who interferes in all bad activities of Karodimal and sent to jail under the charge of murder while he is saving Poornima from rape. Balraj hands over his son Raj to Poornima. Karodimal blames Poornima. Poornima leaves for the city and becomes prostitute due to circumstances and educate Raj and handovers her own daughter Laxmi to a peon in the village. Balraj escapes from Jail kills the Karodimal and goes to the city to search his son Raj and Poornima. Raj goes to his friend Sunil village and he fell in love with Laxmi. Sunil comes to know his lover Champa escapes to the city with Raj.