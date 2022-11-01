Not Available

Tera Kya Hoga Johnny

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Medient Studios

Street-smart Johnny sells coffee in Mumbai on a bicycle and has several friends who he knows he can rely on. When he gets arrested and abused by Inspector Gadgil, popular model, Preeti Chawla, comes to his rescue despite of adverse publicity on her personal affair with Vishal Bhargav. Shortly thereafter he notices bundles of Rupee notes in the flat of Inspector Shashikant Chiple while delivering coffee, and shares this information with Parvez. Johnny does not know that Parvez is having an affair with Shashikant's wife, Divya, and soon will make plans to steal the cash concealed in the flat - a move that will endanger everyone's lives.

Cast

Kay Kay MenonChiple
Soha Ali KhanPreeti
Shahana Goswami
Makrand Deshpande
Razak Khan
Saurabh ShuklaBegum

