Tera Mera Saath Rahen

Not Available

Raj Dixit lives with his younger brother, Rahul, who is disabled, both mentally and physically, from birth. Raj is also employed full-time, and after work, has the responsibility of looking after Rahul, which leaves him no time for himself. His beautiful neighbor, Suman Gupta, is attracted to him, but he regards her as a friend only. When Mr. Khanna introduces him to his niece, Madhuri, both instantly falls in love. The only problem is that Madhuri will only marry Raj, if Rahul is institutionalized. Raj agrees to get him admitted in a facility, much to Madhuri's delight, and together they start to plan their marriage, not realizing that things are going to take a turn for the worse.